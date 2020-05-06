Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $10.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.07 million. Apollo Endosurgery had a negative net margin of 72.34% and a negative return on equity of 347.58%.

Shares of APEN stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.95. 6,953 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,716. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.35 million, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.74, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.65. Apollo Endosurgery has a 52 week low of $1.24 and a 52 week high of $4.08.

Several brokerages have weighed in on APEN. Piper Sandler cut shares of Apollo Endosurgery from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $4.50 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Apollo Endosurgery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apollo Endosurgery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th.

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices. Its products include OverStitch and OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing System that enables advanced endoscopic procedures by allowing physicians to place full thickness sutures and secure the approximation of tissue through a flexible endoscope; Orbera365 Managed Weight Loss System; and the BIB for the treatment of overweight and obese adults.

