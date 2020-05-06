Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:AFT)

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc (NYSE:AFT) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.077 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $11.88. The stock had a trading volume of 5,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,285. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.08. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund has a one year low of $8.01 and a one year high of $15.63.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The Fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade. The Fund employs a conservative approach to credit selection that focuses on collateral coverage, structural seniority, and credit fundamentals, with emphasis on leading defensible market positions, stable companies with positive cash flow, and proven management teams.

