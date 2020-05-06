Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

APTO traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.39. 1,127,886 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,045,476. The stock has a market capitalization of $525.43 million, a P/E ratio of -14.21 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.36. Aptose Biosciences has a 52-week low of $1.81 and a 52-week high of $9.25.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aptose Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aptose Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.15.

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

