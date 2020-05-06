Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Posted by on May 6th, 2020

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

APTO traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.39. 1,127,886 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,045,476. The stock has a market capitalization of $525.43 million, a P/E ratio of -14.21 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.36. Aptose Biosciences has a 52-week low of $1.81 and a 52-week high of $9.25.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aptose Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aptose Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.15.

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

Recommended Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Earnings History for Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO)

Receive News & Ratings for Aptose Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptose Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit