Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) Announces Earnings Results

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aquestive Therapeutics updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:AQST traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.32. The company had a trading volume of 909,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,122. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.11 million, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 3.62. Aquestive Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.41 and a one year high of $10.00.

In other Aquestive Therapeutics news, insider Alexander Mark Schobel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total transaction of $148,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 982,113 shares in the company, valued at $3,633,818.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 120,000 shares of company stock valued at $488,000. Insiders own 55.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Aquestive Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.75.

Aquestive Therapeutics Company Profile

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery in the United States and internationally.

