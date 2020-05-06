Armstrong Flooring (AFI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect Armstrong Flooring to post earnings of ($0.90) per share for the quarter.

Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The construction company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.20). Armstrong Flooring had a negative net margin of 9.34% and a negative return on equity of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $141.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.40 million.

Shares of AFI traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.98. 8,539 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,066. The company has a market cap of $45.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Armstrong Flooring has a 52 week low of $1.12 and a 52 week high of $13.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.46.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Nomura Securities cut their price target on shares of Armstrong Flooring from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Armstrong Flooring from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Armstrong Flooring presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.44.

In related news, CEO Michel Vermette acquired 89,581 shares of Armstrong Flooring stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.86 per share, for a total transaction of $166,620.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,921.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Armstrong Flooring Company Profile

Armstrong Flooring, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells resilient flooring products for use primarily in the construction and renovation of commercial, residential, and institutional buildings in North America and the Pacific Rim. The company sells its products to independent wholesale flooring distributors, retailers, builders, contractors, installers, property management firms, homeowners, and others.

