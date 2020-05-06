Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Bought by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 222,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,253 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.05% of Automatic Data Processing worth $30,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 361.1% in the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADP. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $179.00 to $154.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.15.

NASDAQ ADP traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $144.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,780,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,657,645. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $134.34 and its 200 day moving average is $160.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Automatic Data Processing has a fifty-two week low of $103.11 and a fifty-two week high of $182.32. The company has a market capitalization of $62.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.84.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.51% and a net margin of 17.20%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.79%.

In other news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 2,468 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $444,240.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,784,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.23, for a total value of $35,057.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $758,924.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.