Aventus Price Hits $0.0619 on Major Exchanges (AVT)

Aventus (CURRENCY:AVT) traded down 22.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. One Aventus token can now be purchased for $0.0619 or 0.00000663 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, HitBTC, IDEX and Ethfinex. Over the last week, Aventus has traded down 23% against the U.S. dollar. Aventus has a market cap of $371,256.79 and approximately $17,340.00 worth of Aventus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002349 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010834 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $210.04 or 0.02250291 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.99 or 0.00182054 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00066334 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000780 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00039738 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000173 BTC.

About Aventus

Aventus’ launch date was July 19th, 2017. Aventus’ total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,000,000 tokens. Aventus’ official Twitter account is @AventusPF and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aventus’ official website is aventus.io . The Reddit community for Aventus is /r/Aventus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Aventus is blog.aventus.io

Buying and Selling Aventus

Aventus can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gatecoin, Mercatox, HitBTC, IDEX, Ethfinex and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aventus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aventus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aventus using one of the exchanges listed above.

