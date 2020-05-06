BANCO BRADESCO/S Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.00 (NYSE:BBDO)

BANCO BRADESCO/S (NYSE:BBDO) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.002 per share by the bank on Monday, June 8th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th.

BANCO BRADESCO/S has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 50.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years.

BANCO BRADESCO/S stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.92. The stock had a trading volume of 15,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,021. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.63. BANCO BRADESCO/S has a fifty-two week low of $2.80 and a fifty-two week high of $8.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.86 billion, a PE ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.18.

BANCO BRADESCO/S (NYSE:BBDO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The bank reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. BANCO BRADESCO/S had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 16.31%. The firm had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered BANCO BRADESCO/S from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st.

BANCO BRADESCO/S Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and interbank deposits.

