Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD) Announces $0.00 Monthly Dividend

Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.003 per share by the bank on Monday, June 8th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th.

Banco Bradesco has decreased its dividend by an average of 50.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Banco Bradesco has a payout ratio of 7.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Banco Bradesco to earn $0.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.7%.

Shares of NYSE BBD traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.15. The stock had a trading volume of 13,571,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,504,403. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $29.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.95. Banco Bradesco has a 52-week low of $2.99 and a 52-week high of $9.59.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 16.31%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Banco Bradesco will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Banco Bradesco from $9.50 to $6.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Banco Bradesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Bradesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Banco Bradesco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and interbank deposits.

