Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) Position Reduced by Pzena Investment Management LLC

Pzena Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,620,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 621,993 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for 2.0% of Pzena Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Bank of America worth $267,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth about $476,000. Capital Square LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $323,000. NS Partners Ltd boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 434,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,304,000 after purchasing an additional 10,812 shares in the last quarter. Loews Corp boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Loews Corp now owns 333,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,761,000 after purchasing an additional 6,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altavista Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 65,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,300,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. 71.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.74.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.35. The company had a trading volume of 53,736,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,731,232. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.11. The stock has a market cap of $195.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Bank of America Corp has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.58 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 21.64%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

