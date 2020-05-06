BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) to Issue $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the bank on Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th.

BCB Bancorp has a payout ratio of 64.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect BCB Bancorp to earn $0.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.1%.

Shares of NASDAQ BCBP traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $9.43. 33,301 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,148. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.01 and a 200 day moving average of $12.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. BCB Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.51 and a fifty-two week high of $14.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.57 million, a PE ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.66.

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.10). BCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $19.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.85 million. As a group, research analysts expect that BCB Bancorp will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BCB Bancorp news, Director Joseph J. Brogan purchased 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.78 per share, for a total transaction of $40,257.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 350,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,479,747.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 10,761 shares of company stock worth $123,072 in the last ninety days. 16.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BCBP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of BCB Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. TheStreet lowered BCB Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded BCB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st.

BCB Bancorp Company Profile

BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, NOW, savings and club, money market, term certificate, interest bearing checking, and individual retirement accounts.

