BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) to Issue $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the bank on Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th.
BCB Bancorp has a payout ratio of 64.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect BCB Bancorp to earn $0.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.1%.
Shares of NASDAQ BCBP traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $9.43. 33,301 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,148. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.01 and a 200 day moving average of $12.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. BCB Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.51 and a fifty-two week high of $14.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.57 million, a PE ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.66.
In other BCB Bancorp news, Director Joseph J. Brogan purchased 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.78 per share, for a total transaction of $40,257.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 350,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,479,747.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 10,761 shares of company stock worth $123,072 in the last ninety days. 16.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
BCBP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of BCB Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. TheStreet lowered BCB Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded BCB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st.
BCB Bancorp Company Profile
BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, NOW, savings and club, money market, term certificate, interest bearing checking, and individual retirement accounts.
