Bezant Hits Market Capitalization of $3.40 Million (BZNT)

Bezant (CURRENCY:BZNT) traded 11% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. Bezant has a total market capitalization of $3.40 million and $1.02 million worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bezant token can currently be purchased for $0.0049 or 0.00000053 BTC on major exchanges including Fatbtc, Bilaxy, IDEX and Bibox. During the last seven days, Bezant has traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002349 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010834 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $210.04 or 0.02250291 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.99 or 0.00182054 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00066334 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000780 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00039738 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000173 BTC.

About Bezant

Bezant’s launch date was May 1st, 2018. Bezant’s total supply is 999,999,820 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,435,628 tokens. Bezant’s official Twitter account is @bezant_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bezant is bezant.io . The official message board for Bezant is medium.com/bezant . The Reddit community for Bezant is /r/Bezant

Buying and Selling Bezant

Bezant can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Hotbit, Fatbtc, Bibox and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bezant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bezant using one of the exchanges listed above.

