B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) Trading Up 7.5% After Strong Earnings

Shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) were up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $22.24 and last traded at $21.00, approximately 2,615,794 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 45% from the average daily volume of 1,809,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.53.

The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. B&G Foods had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The business had revenue of $449.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. B&G Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is 115.85%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BGS. ValuEngine lowered shares of B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of B&G Foods in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of B&G Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of B&G Foods from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of B&G Foods from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

In related news, Director David L. Wenner acquired 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.86 per share, for a total transaction of $231,270.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 725,282 shares in the company, valued at $8,601,844.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Motco bought a new stake in shares of B&G Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of B&G Foods by 674.4% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of B&G Foods by 107.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of B&G Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of B&G Foods by 1,414.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the period. 90.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.53. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, puffed corn and rice snacks, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

