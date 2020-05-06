BIO-TECHNE Corp (TECH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 on May 22nd

BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share by the biotechnology company on Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th.

BIO-TECHNE has a dividend payout ratio of 29.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect BIO-TECHNE to earn $4.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.9%.

NASDAQ:TECH traded up $16.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $262.12. 42,045 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 270,387. BIO-TECHNE has a twelve month low of $155.17 and a twelve month high of $247.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $194.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.87.

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. BIO-TECHNE had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 24.77%. The company had revenue of $194.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BIO-TECHNE will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Harold J. Wiens sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,074,725. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TECH shares. Eight Capital downgraded BIO-TECHNE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on BIO-TECHNE from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BIO-TECHNE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine downgraded BIO-TECHNE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on BIO-TECHNE from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. BIO-TECHNE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.33.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers specialized proteins, such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies, and related reagents to the biotechnology research community; and in situ hybridization, media, and other cell culture products and reagents.

