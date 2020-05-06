Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) Position Increased by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 12.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 100,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,432 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $31,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Biogen by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in Biogen by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in Biogen by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Biogen by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 6,034 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

BIIB traded up $2.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $306.78. 1,249,950 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,057,962. Biogen Inc has a fifty-two week low of $215.77 and a fifty-two week high of $374.99. The stock has a market cap of $48.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $305.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $299.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $9.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.73 by $1.41. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 40.76% and a return on equity of 49.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Biogen Inc will post 33.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 2,434 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total transaction of $718,565.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,876,148.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $286.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup downgraded Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $365.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Raymond James cut Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Nomura Securities upped their target price on Biogen from $320.00 to $392.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Biogen from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Biogen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $317.46.

Biogen Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

Featured Story: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.