BlackRock Inc. Has $10.25 Billion Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,196,443 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 210,010 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 3.18% of Walmart worth $10,248,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Walmart by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,612,397 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,380,279,000 after purchasing an additional 985,538 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 140.2% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 879 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Walmart by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 14,875 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 127,060 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $15,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 23,173 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the period. 30.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on WMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $124.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.04.

WMT stock traded down $1.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $123.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,763,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,367,542. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Walmart Inc has a twelve month low of $98.85 and a twelve month high of $133.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $121.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.30.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). Walmart had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $141.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.81%.

In related news, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total transaction of $1,853,689.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 264,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,249,863.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 50,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total transaction of $5,825,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 321,205 shares of company stock worth $38,475,040 over the last 90 days. 50.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Article: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.