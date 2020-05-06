BlackRock Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,884,745 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 470,845 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for about 0.8% of BlackRock Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 6.65% of Mastercard worth $16,156,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in Mastercard by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,930,418 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,027,054,000 after purchasing an additional 143,079 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Mastercard by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,804,905 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,316,366,000 after purchasing an additional 62,592 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,038,211 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,183,742,000 after purchasing an additional 367,242 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Mastercard by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,483,087 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,727,324,000 after purchasing an additional 772,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,754,179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $288.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $370.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Macquarie initiated coverage on Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $270.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $298.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.90.

In other news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $319,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 13,093 shares in the company, valued at $4,386,155. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $265.00 per share, with a total value of $265,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,508,115. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $272.44. 3,258,305 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,170,422. The business has a 50-day moving average of $251.82 and a 200 day moving average of $286.81. Mastercard Inc has a fifty-two week low of $199.99 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.38 billion, a PE ratio of 34.93, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. Mastercard had a return on equity of 149.02% and a net margin of 46.75%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

