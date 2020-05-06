BlackRock Inc. Raises Stock Position in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,458,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,186,966 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Dominion Energy worth $4,364,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of D. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 66.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

D traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $77.73. 5,276,150 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,899,732. The stock has a market cap of $63.52 billion, a PE ratio of 46.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.41. Dominion Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $57.79 and a twelve month high of $90.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 88.68%.

D has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.93.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

