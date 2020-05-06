BlackRock Inc. Sells 1,234,041 Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,252,360 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,234,041 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 5.90% of Boeing worth $4,959,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BA. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 39.9% during the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Boeing by 59.2% during the first quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 150.0% during the first quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 21.3% during the first quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 4,822 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westchester Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Boeing by 2.1% during the first quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,930 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA stock traded down $3.54 on Wednesday, hitting $121.86. 29,529,870 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,882,387. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.52 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $136.41 and a 200 day moving average of $281.48. Boeing Co has a fifty-two week low of $89.00 and a fifty-two week high of $391.00.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $16.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.90 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 4.84%. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Boeing Co will post -4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. TheStreet cut Boeing from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on Boeing from $308.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Boeing from $322.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boeing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $234.83.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

