Bluefield Solar Income Fund Ltd (LON:BSIF) Plans Dividend of GBX 1.95

Posted by on May 6th, 2020

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Ltd (LON:BSIF) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.95 ($0.03) per share on Friday, May 29th. This represents a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

BSIF stock remained flat at $GBX 126 ($1.66) during midday trading on Wednesday. 223,210 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,073. The firm has a market capitalization of $470.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 126.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 133.61. Bluefield Solar Income Fund has a 1 year low of GBX 1.12 ($0.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 145.50 ($1.91).

About Bluefield Solar Income Fund

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Ltd. is a close ended balanced mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Limited. The fund is managed by Bluefield Partners LLP. It invests the United Kingdom. The fund primarily invests in large-scale, long-life solar photovoltaic energy infrastructure assets with a focus on utility-scale assets and portfolios on greenfield, industrial and commercial sites through equity and/or debt instruments.

