BMO Capital Markets Cuts Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Price Target to $140.00

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the entertainment giant’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 38.78% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $153.00 to $119.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Imperial Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $118.00 to $107.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.38.

Shares of DIS traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.88. The stock had a trading volume of 51,945,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,156,332. Walt Disney has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $153.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.80. The company has a market cap of $182.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Walt Disney will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DIS. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,553,147 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $9,715,766,000 after buying an additional 1,431,054 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 21,560 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,118,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 12,164 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Nadler Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Walt Disney by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,611 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,679,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. Finally, Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. grew its stake in Walt Disney by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 116,669 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $16,874,000 after buying an additional 6,228 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

