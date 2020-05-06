Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) Shares Down 5.7% Following Weak Earnings

Shares of Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI) were down 5.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $11.78 and last traded at $12.34, approximately 1,252,000 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 44% from the average daily volume of 867,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.09.

The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $59.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.71 million. Boingo Wireless had a negative return on equity of 10.85% and a negative net margin of 3.90%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WIFI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boingo Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Boingo Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their target price on Boingo Wireless from $33.50 to $20.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Boingo Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.30.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Boingo Wireless by 1.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Boingo Wireless by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Boingo Wireless during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in Boingo Wireless during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Boingo Wireless by 31.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 4,649 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.54. The company has a market cap of $587.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.46 and a beta of 1.23.

About Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI)

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. The company offers distributed antenna systems and small cell networks at managed and operated locations; high-speed Wi-Fi services for residential consumers on military bases and at multifamily properties; and wholesale Wi-Fi services to network operators, device manufacturers, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, venue operators, and financial services companies, as well as retail Internet access services.

