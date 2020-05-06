Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) Shares Down 5.7% Following Weak Earnings

Posted by on May 6th, 2020

Shares of Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI) were down 5.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $11.78 and last traded at $12.34, approximately 1,252,000 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 44% from the average daily volume of 867,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.09.

The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $59.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.71 million. Boingo Wireless had a negative return on equity of 10.85% and a negative net margin of 3.90%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WIFI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boingo Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Boingo Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their target price on Boingo Wireless from $33.50 to $20.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Boingo Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.30.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Boingo Wireless by 1.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Boingo Wireless by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Boingo Wireless during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in Boingo Wireless during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Boingo Wireless by 31.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 4,649 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.54. The company has a market cap of $587.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.46 and a beta of 1.23.

About Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI)

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. The company offers distributed antenna systems and small cell networks at managed and operated locations; high-speed Wi-Fi services for residential consumers on military bases and at multifamily properties; and wholesale Wi-Fi services to network operators, device manufacturers, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, venue operators, and financial services companies, as well as retail Internet access services.

Featured Story: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?

Receive News & Ratings for Boingo Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boingo Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit