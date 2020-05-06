BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) to Issue $0.51 Quarterly Dividend

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.51 per share by the bank on Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th.

BOK Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 4.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 15 years. BOK Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 42.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect BOK Financial to earn $4.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.1%.

NASDAQ:BOKF traded down $1.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.50. The stock had a trading volume of 11,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,389. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.62. BOK Financial has a one year low of $34.57 and a one year high of $88.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $454.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.10 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. Research analysts forecast that BOK Financial will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BOK Financial news, Director Steven Bangert sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.94, for a total transaction of $999,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 118,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,487,039.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas D. Hawthorne purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.23 per share, with a total value of $98,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,607.47. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 3,000 shares of company stock worth $149,905. Company insiders own 55.70% of the company’s stock.

BOKF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut BOK Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Wedbush decreased their target price on BOK Financial from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on BOK Financial from $84.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine upgraded BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on BOK Financial from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.13.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

