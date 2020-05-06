BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $25.27, but opened at $26.96. BorgWarner shares last traded at $28.07, with a volume of 9,996,113 shares.
The auto parts company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.28. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. BorgWarner’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 16.46%.
Several research firms recently weighed in on BWA. Cfra raised BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Bank of America raised shares of BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.67.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 0.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 95,943 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,519,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 8,623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,227 shares in the last quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 4th quarter worth about $8,785,000. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in BorgWarner during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,419,000. Finally, Salem Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 108,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.85% of the company’s stock.
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.68. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.30.
BorgWarner Company Profile (NYSE:BWA)
BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.
