BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $25.27, but opened at $26.96. BorgWarner shares last traded at $28.07, with a volume of 9,996,113 shares.

The auto parts company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.28. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. BorgWarner’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 16.46%.

BorgWarner announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 28th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the auto parts company to purchase up to 14.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BWA. Cfra raised BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Bank of America raised shares of BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 0.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 95,943 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,519,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 8,623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,227 shares in the last quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 4th quarter worth about $8,785,000. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in BorgWarner during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,419,000. Finally, Salem Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 108,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.68. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

