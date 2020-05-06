BP plc to Issue Dividend of $0.11 (LON:BP)

BP plc (LON:BP) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Friday, June 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of BP traded up GBX 5.30 ($0.07) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 313.70 ($4.13). The company had a trading volume of 56,488,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,510,000. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.75. The stock has a market cap of $63.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 307.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 429.97. BP has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4.69 ($0.06) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 565.80 ($7.44).

In related news, insider Bernard Looney bought 93 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 336 ($4.42) per share, for a total transaction of £312.48 ($411.05).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BP. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.26) price objective on shares of BP in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.34) price objective (up from GBX 310 ($4.08)) on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of BP from GBX 475 ($6.25) to GBX 425 ($5.59) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Liberum Capital reduced their price objective on BP from GBX 560 ($7.37) to GBX 540 ($7.10) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 440 ($5.79) target price (up from GBX 440 ($5.79)) on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 418.42 ($5.50).

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

