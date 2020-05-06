Bray Capital Advisors Decreases Position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Bray Capital Advisors lowered its stake in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,064 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 337 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Accenture were worth $1,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,334,072,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Accenture by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,616,727 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $972,144,000 after buying an additional 1,181,132 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 8,478.9% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,009,731 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $212,671,000 after buying an additional 997,961 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Accenture by 3,501.2% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,020,555 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $214,898,000 after buying an additional 992,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Accenture by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,146,435 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $662,546,000 after buying an additional 676,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

In related news, CEO Gianfranco Casati sold 3,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $662,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,014 shares in the company, valued at $4,682,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.40, for a total transaction of $740,745.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,790 shares of company stock valued at $7,249,053 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Accenture stock traded up $2.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $181.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,621,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,012,361. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $115.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $167.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $191.49. Accenture Plc has a 12 month low of $137.15 and a 12 month high of $216.39.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $11.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.10 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 32.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Accenture Plc will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.48%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $227.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.38.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

Further Reading: Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.