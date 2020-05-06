Bray Capital Advisors Decreases Position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Posted by on May 6th, 2020

Bray Capital Advisors lowered its stake in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,064 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 337 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Accenture were worth $1,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,334,072,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Accenture by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,616,727 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $972,144,000 after buying an additional 1,181,132 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 8,478.9% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,009,731 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $212,671,000 after buying an additional 997,961 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Accenture by 3,501.2% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,020,555 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $214,898,000 after buying an additional 992,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Accenture by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,146,435 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $662,546,000 after buying an additional 676,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Gianfranco Casati sold 3,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $662,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,014 shares in the company, valued at $4,682,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.40, for a total transaction of $740,745.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,790 shares of company stock valued at $7,249,053 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Accenture stock traded up $2.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $181.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,621,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,012,361. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $115.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $167.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $191.49. Accenture Plc has a 12 month low of $137.15 and a 12 month high of $216.39.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $11.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.10 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 32.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Accenture Plc will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.48%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $227.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.38.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

Further Reading: Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Accenture (NYSE:ACN)

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit