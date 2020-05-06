Bray Capital Advisors Has $1.03 Million Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Bray Capital Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 6.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evensky & Katz LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 297,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,772,000 after acquiring an additional 18,568 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 38,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after buying an additional 5,478 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 271.6% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 18,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter.

VNQ traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,520,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,369,521. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.45. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $55.58 and a twelve month high of $99.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

