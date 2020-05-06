Bray Capital Advisors Purchases 1,785 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Bray Capital Advisors grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,130 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 180,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,753,000 after acquiring an additional 9,323 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 104.6% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 490,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,168,000 after acquiring an additional 250,950 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,544,000. IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 51.5% during the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 19,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 6,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATVI stock traded up $1.83 on Tuesday, hitting $68.53. The company had a trading volume of 15,369,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,162,302. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.84 and a 12-month high of $69.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.76. The stock has a market cap of $51.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.60.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.37. This represents a yield of 0.67%. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.71%.

In other Activision Blizzard news, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 159,452 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $8,769,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Morgado sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total transaction of $1,991,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,161 shares in the company, valued at $5,300,420.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ATVI shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up from $65.00) on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Activision Blizzard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.86.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

