Bray Capital Advisors Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Posted by on May 6th, 2020

Bray Capital Advisors reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 35.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 40,065 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 325.0% during the first quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Shares of VWO traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.56. 14,460,374 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,249,508. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.65. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $29.95 and a 52-week high of $45.92.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

