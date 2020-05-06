Brokerages Set Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) PT at $154.25

Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $154.25.
Several research firms recently issued reports on KSU. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Kansas City Southern from $125.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $177.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Kansas City Southern in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on Kansas City Southern from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.
Kansas City Southern stock traded up $1.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $127.25. 1,114,083 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,462,494. The company has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Kansas City Southern has a twelve month low of $92.86 and a twelve month high of $178.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $128.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.77.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 47,192 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,277,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 7.7% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 83,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,612,000 after purchasing an additional 5,980 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Kansas City Southern Company Profile
Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.
Read More: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index
Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.