Brokerages Set Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) PT at $154.25

Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $154.25.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KSU. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Kansas City Southern from $125.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $177.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Kansas City Southern in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on Kansas City Southern from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Kansas City Southern stock traded up $1.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $127.25. 1,114,083 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,462,494. The company has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Kansas City Southern has a twelve month low of $92.86 and a twelve month high of $178.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $128.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.77.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $731.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.19 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 20.11% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 47,192 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,277,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 7.7% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 83,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,612,000 after purchasing an additional 5,980 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

