Brokerages Set Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR) PT at $80.40

Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $80.20.
KMPR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Kemper from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Kemper from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Kemper from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th.
In related news, Director David P. Storch sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.11, for a total value of $865,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,696 shares in the company, valued at $1,997,158.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark A. Green sold 34,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $2,628,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,442,716. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NYSE KMPR traded down $1.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.02. 166,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,154. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 0.66. Kemper has a 52 week low of $53.81 and a 52 week high of $91.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.73.
Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Kemper had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 10.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kemper will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Kemper Company Profile
Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance.
