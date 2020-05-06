Brokerages Set Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR) PT at $80.40

Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $80.20.

KMPR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Kemper from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Kemper from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Kemper from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th.

Get Kemper alerts:

In related news, Director David P. Storch sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.11, for a total value of $865,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,696 shares in the company, valued at $1,997,158.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark A. Green sold 34,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $2,628,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,442,716. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in Kemper by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 6,109 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kemper by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kemper by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,463 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of Kemper by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 42,852 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,321,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Kemper by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KMPR traded down $1.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.02. 166,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,154. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 0.66. Kemper has a 52 week low of $53.81 and a 52 week high of $91.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.73.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Kemper had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 10.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kemper will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance.

Recommended Story: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Kemper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.