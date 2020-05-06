Brown & Brown, Inc. (BRO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 on May 20th

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th.

Brown & Brown has raised its dividend by an average of 7.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 19 consecutive years. Brown & Brown has a dividend payout ratio of 23.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Brown & Brown to earn $1.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.34 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.7%.

Shares of Brown & Brown stock traded down $0.93 on Wednesday, reaching $35.63. 145,056 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,531,942. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.14 and a 200 day moving average of $39.65. Brown & Brown has a 52 week low of $30.70 and a 52 week high of $48.69.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $698.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.11 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Brown & Brown news, EVP Chris L. Walker sold 4,469 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total value of $216,567.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brown & Brown presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.29.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

