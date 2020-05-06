BTIG Research Reiterates Buy Rating for Orthopediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS)

Orthopediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at BTIG Research in a research note issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $48.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 8.45% from the company’s current price.

KIDS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Orthopediatrics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Orthopediatrics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Orthopediatrics in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orthopediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Orthopediatrics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Orthopediatrics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.83.

Orthopediatrics stock traded down $1.80 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.26. The company had a trading volume of 170,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,426. Orthopediatrics has a 52 week low of $28.19 and a 52 week high of $51.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $767.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.67 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 9.37, a quick ratio of 6.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Orthopediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $16.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.95 million. Orthopediatrics had a negative net margin of 18.93% and a negative return on equity of 12.15%. On average, analysts predict that Orthopediatrics will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Orthopediatrics by 2,380.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Orthopediatrics in the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Orthopediatrics by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orthopediatrics during the first quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Orthopediatrics by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Orthopediatrics

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company's products comprise PediLoc, PediPlates, cannulated screws, PediFlex nail, PediNail products, PediLoc tibia products, anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction systems, locking cannulated blades, locking proximal femurs, RESPONSE Spine systems, Bandloc, and Pediguard.

