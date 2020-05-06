Bull Street Advisors LLC Buys 2,400 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Bull Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 22.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,877 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Bull Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centric Wealth Management bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $343,000. Rockland Trust Co. increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 71,043 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $6,171,000 after purchasing an additional 30,585 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 22,493 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 28,086 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. 75.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $87.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $85.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.47.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 8,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $676,336.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,633,072. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 1,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.61, for a total value of $99,243.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,556,805.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 88,721 shares of company stock valued at $8,224,659 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ABT traded up $3.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.03. 6,745,060 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,144,116. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.95. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $61.61 and a 52-week high of $100.00. The firm has a market cap of $158.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.47 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Read More: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.