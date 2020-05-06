Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) Declares $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th.

Cadence Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of -7.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Cadence Bancorp to earn $1.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.0%.

Shares of NYSE:CADE traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.86. The stock had a trading volume of 63,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,998,638. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $794.32 million, a PE ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.92. Cadence Bancorp has a 1 year low of $4.63 and a 1 year high of $23.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.67.

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). Cadence Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 6.74% and a negative net margin of 26.45%. The company had revenue of $188.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.06 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cadence Bancorp will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CADE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Cadence Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cadence Bancorp from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet cut Cadence Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.94.

In other news, Director Kathy N. Waller purchased 88,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.96 per share, with a total value of $524,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 93,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,512.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jerry W. Powell purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.01 per share, with a total value of $70,050.00. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 121,447 shares of company stock valued at $848,841. 3.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cadence Bancorp Company Profile

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

Dividend History for Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE)

