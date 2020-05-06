Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the shipping company on Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th.

Capital Product Partners has decreased its dividend by an average of 14.5% annually over the last three years. Capital Product Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 74.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Capital Product Partners to earn $1.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 75.7%.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPLP traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.73. 15,309 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,934. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.95. Capital Product Partners has a 1 year low of $5.18 and a 1 year high of $14.20. The company has a market cap of $171.22 million, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The shipping company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $26.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.53 million. Capital Product Partners had a negative net margin of 112.99% and a positive return on equity of 6.00%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Capital Product Partners will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Capital Product Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine lowered Capital Product Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capital Product Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Capital Product Partners from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.25.

Capital Product Partners LP operates as an international shipping company. It engages in the seaborne transportation of cargo, including crude oil, refined oil products and chemicals. The company fleet consists of vessels, suezmax crude oil tankers, medium range tankers, and capesize bulk carrier. Capital Product Partners was founded on January 16, 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

