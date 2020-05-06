Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) Stake Raised by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 45.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 271,079 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,158 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $12,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 307.1% during the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 80.3% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 88.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAH stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.40. 3,014,771 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,061,370. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a PE ratio of -3.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.97. Cardinal Health Inc has a one year low of $39.05 and a one year high of $60.69.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 45.21% and a negative net margin of 2.81%. The business had revenue of $39.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. Cardinal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Cardinal Health Inc will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st were given a $0.4811 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

CAH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Cardinal Health to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research increased their price objective on Cardinal Health to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.40.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

