CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 6th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share by the information technology services provider on Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%.

CDW has increased its dividend by an average of 30.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years. CDW has a payout ratio of 26.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect CDW to earn $6.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.9%.

Shares of CDW traded down $3.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $106.77. 1,323,980 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,342,684. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.53 and its 200 day moving average is $124.16. The stock has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.24. CDW has a 1-year low of $73.39 and a 1-year high of $146.09.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 94.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that CDW will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CDW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CDW from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CDW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of CDW in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CDW from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of CDW from $155.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.57.

In related news, insider Mark Chong sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.51, for a total transaction of $831,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,997 shares in the company, valued at $2,492,764.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert F. Kirby sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.47, for a total transaction of $178,711.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,534 shares in the company, valued at $3,785,098.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,900 shares of company stock worth $1,499,371. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

