Cedar Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:CDR) Announces $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

Cedar Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:CDR) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th.

Cedar Realty Trust has a dividend payout ratio of -100.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Cedar Realty Trust to earn $0.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.5%.

Shares of Cedar Realty Trust stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.81. The company had a trading volume of 19,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 989,865. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $78.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.32. Cedar Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $0.53 and a 1-year high of $3.69.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.26). Cedar Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.29% and a net margin of 0.75%. The business had revenue of $35.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.10 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Cedar Realty Trust will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on CDR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Cedar Realty Trust from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cedar Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.67.

About Cedar Realty Trust

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 58 properties, with approximately 8.7 million square feet of gross leasable area.

