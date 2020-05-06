Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ceragon Networks had a negative return on equity of 6.57% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. The business had revenue of $55.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.25 million.

Shares of CRNT traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.13. The stock had a trading volume of 4,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 820,305. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.62 and a beta of 2.05. Ceragon Networks has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $3.65.

CRNT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ceragon Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.25 price objective on shares of Ceragon Networks in a research report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ceragon Networks in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ceragon Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.42.

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers to deliver voice and data services worldwide. Its wireless backhaul solutions use microwave and millimeter wave technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small sells, and the core of the service provider's network.

