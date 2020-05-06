Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 809,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,922 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.27% of Cerner worth $51,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CERN. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Cerner by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,421,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,969,000 after buying an additional 193,974 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Cerner by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,702,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,642,000 after purchasing an additional 350,203 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in Cerner by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 8,518,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,582,000 after purchasing an additional 56,902 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cerner by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,038,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,008,000 after purchasing an additional 128,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cerner in the fourth quarter worth about $259,974,000. 83.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cerner alerts:

In other Cerner news, CEO David Brent Shafer sold 11,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total transaction of $830,275.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,632,725.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Donald Trigg sold 17,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.94, for a total transaction of $1,373,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 404,087 shares of company stock valued at $32,030,631 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CERN. Cfra upped their price target on Cerner from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Cowen raised shares of Cerner from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Cerner from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. SunTrust Banks cut Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Cerner from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cerner presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.52.

Shares of Cerner stock traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $66.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,962,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,545,411. Cerner Co. has a one year low of $53.08 and a one year high of $80.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market cap of $20.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.86.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Cerner had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Cerner’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.88%.

Cerner Profile

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

Read More: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.