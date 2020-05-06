Cfra Lowers Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Price Target to $33.00

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) had its price objective cut by analysts at Cfra from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Cfra’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.13% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on SEE. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $40.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Sealed Air from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Sealed Air from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sealed Air has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.89.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SEE traded down $1.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.47. 1,473,187 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,656,946. Sealed Air has a 12-month low of $17.06 and a 12-month high of $45.86. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.67.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.15. Sealed Air had a negative return on equity of 155.41% and a net margin of 5.49%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sealed Air will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Edward L. Doheny II acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.89 per share, with a total value of $246,675.00. Also, Director Patrick Duff bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,731,875. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 49,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,472,070 in the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sealed Air by 292.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 128,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after purchasing an additional 95,857 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 21.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 335,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,286,000 after buying an additional 59,695 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Sealed Air by 34.6% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 476,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,778,000 after acquiring an additional 122,550 shares during the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the first quarter worth approximately $418,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 15,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials and equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, and total cost optimization for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Further Reading: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.