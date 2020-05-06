Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) Receives Buy Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 42.86% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Change Healthcare in a research report on Friday, January 10th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Change Healthcare from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Change Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Change Healthcare in a research report on Monday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Change Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Change Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.21.

NASDAQ CHNG traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $11.20. 1,238,239 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,222,649. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.31. Change Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $6.18 and a fifty-two week high of $17.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $808.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.66 million. Research analysts forecast that Change Healthcare will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,696,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268,133 shares in the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $41,224,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $27,173,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,831,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,794,000 after purchasing an additional 500,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare by 192.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 702,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,520,000 after purchasing an additional 462,725 shares in the last quarter.

About Change Healthcare

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to improve clinical, financial, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates in three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

