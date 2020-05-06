Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.24), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Chemung Financial had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $19.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.62 million.

Shares of NASDAQ CHMG traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.67. The stock had a trading volume of 266 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,091. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.31 and its 200-day moving average is $37.79. The company has a market cap of $127.60 million, a P/E ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.07. Chemung Financial has a 52 week low of $21.75 and a 52 week high of $50.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CHMG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chemung Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Chemung Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Chemung Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Chemung Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chemung Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

In other news, CFO Karl Francis Krebs bought 3,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.80 per share, for a total transaction of $86,997.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 6,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,145.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Ronald M. Bentley bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.01 per share, for a total transaction of $195,075.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,974.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders bought 10,941 shares of company stock worth $283,856. Insiders own 19.04% of the company’s stock.

About Chemung Financial

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as a bank. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. It's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The bank provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

