Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by Alley Co LLC

Alley Co LLC raised its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 301.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 233,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 174,983 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for about 2.0% of Alley Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Alley Co LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $16,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 9,182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Chevron by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 3,737 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Chevron by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,099,000 after acquiring an additional 16,951 shares during the last quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,568,000. Finally, Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 23,167 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 6,605 shares during the last quarter. 66.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John Frank acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $96.59 per share, for a total transaction of $96,590.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,961.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVX traded down $2.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.05. The stock had a trading volume of 11,135,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,114,563. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.81 and its 200 day moving average is $104.44. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.60 and a fifty-two week high of $127.00. The stock has a market cap of $170.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.58 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $1.29. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $137.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective (down from $150.00) on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Scotiabank raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.05.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

