Chicago Wealth Management Inc. Buys 11,487 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Chicago Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 290.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,440 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,487 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Chicago Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Chicago Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $724,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLV. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 10,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $464,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 19.6% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 41.7% in the first quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 12,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 17,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares in the last quarter.

SPLV stock traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,547,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,122,570. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $38.58 and a 12 month high of $62.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.52.

