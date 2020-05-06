China Telecom Co. Limited (NYSE:CHA) Increases Dividend to $1.61 Per Share

China Telecom Co. Limited (NYSE:CHA) declared an annual dividend on Wednesday, May 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 1.612 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, August 10th. This represents a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This is a positive change from China Telecom’s previous annual dividend of $1.59.

China Telecom has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. China Telecom has a dividend payout ratio of 40.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect China Telecom to earn $3.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.4%.

Get China Telecom alerts:

NYSE CHA traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,343. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $26.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.78. China Telecom has a twelve month low of $26.66 and a twelve month high of $51.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.11.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CHA. CLSA upgraded shares of China Telecom from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Macquarie upgraded shares of China Telecom from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of China Telecom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

About China Telecom

China Telecom Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireline and mobile telecommunications services primarily in the People's Republic of China. It offers wireline voice services, including local wireline telephone services and long distance wireline services; CDMA mobile voice services, such as local calls, domestic and international long distance calls, intra-provincial roaming, and inter-provincial roaming and international roaming; wireline Internet access services comprising dial-up and broadband services; wireless Internet access services; and wireline, Internet, and mobile value-added services.

Recommended Story: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for China Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.