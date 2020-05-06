Ciner Resources LP Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.34 (NYSE:CINR)

Ciner Resources LP (NYSE:CINR) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 37.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th.

Ciner Resources has decreased its dividend by an average of 15.7% annually over the last three years. Ciner Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 53.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of CINR stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.90. 38,265 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,442. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.75. The company has a market cap of $217.33 million, a P/E ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.34. Ciner Resources has a 12 month low of $9.43 and a 12 month high of $24.45.

Ciner Resources (NYSE:CINR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. Ciner Resources had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The company had revenue of $125.40 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Ciner Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

About Ciner Resources

Ciner Resources LP engages in the trona ore mining and soda ash production businesses in the United States and internationally. It processes trona ore into soda ash, which is a raw material in flat glass, container glass, detergents, chemicals, paper, and other consumer and industrial products. The company has approximately 23,500 acres of leased and licensed subsurface mining areas in the Green River Basin of Wyoming.

