Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. cut its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,279,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 153,939 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of Citigroup worth $53,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Miles Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Miles Capital Inc. now owns 13,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Citigroup by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 26,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 25,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Shares of NYSE C traded down $1.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.95. The stock had a trading volume of 25,000,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,422,186. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $94.67 billion, a PE ratio of 5.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.83. Citigroup Inc has a one year low of $32.00 and a one year high of $83.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.65.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.16. Citigroup had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The firm had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.91%.

A number of research firms recently commented on C. Argus raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.68.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

See Also: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.