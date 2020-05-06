Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) Stock Position Increased by Oldfield Partners LLP

Oldfield Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 33.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,662,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 421,340 shares during the quarter. Citigroup accounts for 8.9% of Oldfield Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Oldfield Partners LLP owned approximately 0.08% of Citigroup worth $70,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Citigroup by 71.6% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 268.7% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 47.1% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Citigroup stock traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.95. 25,000,478 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,422,186. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.05 and a 200 day moving average of $66.65. Citigroup Inc has a fifty-two week low of $32.00 and a fifty-two week high of $83.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.67 billion, a PE ratio of 5.95, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.16. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 16.56%. The business had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 26.91%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Citigroup from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Citigroup from $85.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Argus raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Citigroup has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.68.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

